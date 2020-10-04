Logging trucks damage roads



Logging trucks are using Taupo Quay rather than crossing the Cobham Bridge to get into Whanganui, Whanganui District Council infrastructure manager Mark Hughes says. They were asked to use designated routes, and to stop logging in bad weather because carrying on increases damage to rural roads. "They've carried on logging greater loads throughout the bad weather. They're not listening to anything," Hughes said.

Earthquake

A magnitude 4.0 earthquake centred 45km south-west of Taumarunui was felt around the region at 7.40pm on Saturday. It was 18km deep and followed a 5.2 magnitude earthquake centred in the same location the previous Sunday.

Gas may provide electricity

Samples of the gas that is flared from the Whanganui wastewater treatment plant are being sent to Todd Energy in New Plymouth for analysis. If it is of consistent quality it may be used to generate electricity.

Water supplies



The Three Waters projects for which Whanganui District Council is to get $6 million in Government funding are being evaluated, with funding expected in November and work starting then. They include connecting Fordell to the urban water supply and a new Mosston Rd water supply main.

Heritage awards



The Whanganui Regional Heritage Awards outstanding contribution category joint winners were Karen Wrigglesworth for "Take Me With You!: A Self-Drive Guide to Whanganui's Engineering Heritage" and Friends of the Whanganui River for "Whanganui River Annuals". The awards organisers provided incorrect information in Saturday's Chronicle.

