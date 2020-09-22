Knife street incident

Two youths will appear in the Youth Court today after an altercation in central Whanganui. Police were called to an incident on Victoria Ave, near the Guyton St intersection, just before midday yesterday. The youths were taken into custody for possessing a knife in a public place. There were no injuries.

Councillor's new role

Whanganui district councillor Graeme Young is to join mayor Hamish McDouall, deputy mayor Jenny Duncan and councillor Josh Chandulal-Mackay as a Whanganui District Council representative in the Whanganui Land Settlement Trust Working Party. The working party is developing a plan for three specific redress items outlined in the Whanganui Iwi agreement in principle signed at Putiki Marae on August 30 last year. Young replaces councillor Rob Vinsen, who resigned.

Have your say

Whanganui District Council is gearing up for the year-long process of formulating a 2021-31 Long Term Plan and is looking for ideas and feedback. Anyone interested can become part of an online panel that will be regularly emailed about issues as diverse as housing, climate change and speed limits, council policy team leader Jasmine Hessell says. To join the panel email your name, postal address and email address to ourdistrictyoursay@whanganui.govt.nz. Feedback and ideas can also be given to staff in person at libraries and markets, and there will be a formal Long Term Plan consultation process as well.

Spring rain forecast

The spring equinox - the moment when the sun is directly overhead at the equator - happened at 1.30am today. It's the astronomical begining of spring, a typically changeable season. New Zealand is in a classic spring weather pattern, MetService meteorologist Tom Adams said, and rain is expected in Whanganui in the afternoon and evening today. The autumn equinox this year will be on March 20.

Pumps up and running

Four of the five pumps needed to clear groundwater from the Te Oreore underslip on SH4 near Raetihi are working, Waka Kotahi/NZ Transport Agency says. The slip closed the Parapara section of highway in early October last year, and it was re-opened in December. Permanent repair will begin in the coming summer. The total cost is estimated to be more than $20 million.

Get in touch

The Multicultural Council of Rangitīkei/Whanganui is offering free facilities and help for people - especially new migrants - who want to use technology to stay in touch with their relatives. To make a booking, email info@whanganuimulticultural.co.nz or ring 021 213 3274. The council has money from the Ministry of Social Development's Community Capability and Resilience Fund for use in response to Covid-19.

