Street name altered

A new street in Whanganui's Tirimoana subdivision has a slight name change, agreed to by Whanganui councillors. Tongi Tawhito Terrace will become Tongi Tawhito Place, at the request of Te Runanga o Tupoho and Nga Rauru Kitahi. The name means "a site of significance to our ancestors passed down through the generations for our protection". The area around it is culturally sensitive, the council was told.

Drowning victim

Police have named the man who died in the Whanganui River on Tuesday. He was Ruka Rangiahuta Broughton (Junior), 31, of Whanganui. "Our thoughts are with his whanau at this very difficult time," a police spokesman said. Police were called about 3.15am on Tuesday when a man was seen in distress in the water near Anzac Parade. Whanganui Acting Area Commander Inspector Sue O'Neil said his body was found just before 4.30pm. The death will be referred to the Coroner. A rahui will remain in place from three days from Tuesday, from Te Ao Hou marae on Somme Parade, past Putiki, and out to the river mouth.

New youth members

Whanganui District Council's Youth Committee has 10 new members. Its co-chairs are Louis Devine and Charlotte Hardy. This year the committee's one big project will be a youth hub.

Suppression continues

Two Taranaki police officers accused of manslaughter can keep name suppression for now. Three officers, two men and a woman, have been charged in relation to the death of Allen Ball at the Hawera police station in June 2019. One of the officers was granted name suppression until the end of their trial, which is set for May next year. The High Court rejected a similar bid from the other two officers. RNZ reported that they appealed that decision and interim name suppression will continue until the Court of Appeal hearing.