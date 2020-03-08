Detours, lane closures

Whanganui District Council says there will be detours and lane closures near the Dublin St roundabout this week. From Monday, March 9, to Friday, March 13, work will begin in preparation for resurfacing the road. The work will be done between 9am and 3pm each day to avoid peak traffic times. Detours and lane closures will be in place at various approaches and exits from the roundabout to ensure contractors' safety.

Toilets' future

The National Park Community Board (NPCB) is seeking feedback on Ruapehu District Council's recommendation to close the old public toilets outside the Carroll St community hall. There are new toilet facilities available at the nearby Park and Ride transport hub. The board is asking for feedback before it makes a decision on June 16 about whether the old toilets should be closed and demolished or remain open and be eventually upgraded or replaced. More information is online at www.ruapehudc.govt.nz

Interim chairwoman

Visit Ruapehu has appointed Antoinette Rolls as its interim chairwoman. Rolls, who owns an Ohakune supermarket, replaces Peter Till who resigned in January after more than four years as chairman and a director. Nigel Douglas, who has advertising and media expertise, has been appointed as a new director of the board. Appointments will be made to fill the remaining director positions planned for Te Kāhui Maunga and Ruapehu Business Council representatives.

Kidney health focus

World Kidney Day is on Thursday, March 12, and the Whanganui District Health Board renal team and members of the Whanganui Kidney Support group will be at the main Whanganui Hospital foyer from 9am to 3pm to give information and support to anyone interested in kidney health and disease prevention. The theme for the day is "Kidney Health for Everyone Everywhere – from Prevention to Detection and Equitable Access to Care".

Advertisement

Get your local news on Facebook

Don't forget to check out the Whanganui Chronicle's Facebook page for breaking news, community info and local events. Plus we'll keep you updated with the best stories from our team of local journalists.

Local news on mobile app

Get your Whanganui news on the go with the new NZ Herald app. Available through the Apple App store and Google Play, the app features first-class local, national and international journalism. You can also personalise it to display local weather, and choose to receive news alerts from the Whanganui Chronicle as well as the latest national news, sport, politics and business.