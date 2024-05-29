An awesome end to Road Safety Week. Staff and students with superheroes from the fire brigade, police, ambulance and Traffic Safe.

St Anthony’s School began Road Safety Week recently, with a display of placards in front of their school reminding road users of ways to keep our roads safe.

Students were supported by drivers with joyful toots as they drove past. On Tuesday, they had a Yellow Accessory Day where students thought up ways of wearing yellow as part of their uniform. Then, on Thursday, the main fundraising day was held where students in the secondary and primary had a sausage sizzle and cupcake lunch.

In addition to the fundraiser, a poster and colouring competition was held with cash prizes for secondary school students and road safety gift packs for the primary school pupils. The week ended with a dress-up day where students wore striped, bright colours or dressed as a road safety superhero.

They were also treated to a visit from Whanganui’s Road Safety co-ordinator Val Overweel, who was pivotal in moving the road crossing to its present location, for the safety of road users.

Overweel opened the school assembly with a brief reminder to everyone who our road safety heroes were and their important role in keeping us all safe. She also presented the prize winners with their gift packs donated by Horizon’s Regional Council and cash prizes donated by the school.

The school raised $400 for the road safety organisation, Brake, which helps work towards safer roads and cares for families affected by road crashes.

The police, ambulance, fire brigade and Traffic Safe were also present. They addressed the assembly and informed the students about how they worked together during road accidents and how they keep us safe on our roads.

The highlight of their visit was when the students were treated to a display of their vehicles and their contents which was educational and an awesome experience.

“The staff and students would like to thank the parents/caregivers for their continuous support of the school, Whanganui Road Safety co-ordinator Val Overweel, police constable Pauline O’Leary, Whanganui Ambulance EMT David Russell, Roland and the fire brigade team and Lisa and her assistant from Traffic Safe for their contribution to our celebration of Road Safety Week,” said St Anthony’s School teacher and road safety organiser Francis Foster.

