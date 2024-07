When is the Sarjeant Gallery’s big reveal?

1. What date has been announced for the official reopening of the Sarjeant Gallery?

2. Brass Whanganui took first place in what section at the national brass band championships in Auckland?

3. Laraine Sole’s latest book focuses on which Whanganui suburb?

4. Nine young Whanganui dancers are fund-raising to travel to where in September 2025?

5. Name the Whanganui woman whose sculpture won an excellence award at the Society of Botanical Artists Plantae 2024 Exhibition in London.