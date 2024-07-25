Making Tracks with Scroggin: Historic Mangaiti Hut still in use

Wanganui Tramping Club members Johnny Channon and Kathy O’Donnell at the Mangaiti Hut in Tongariro National Park.





Wanganui Tramping Club veterans think they are pretty familiar with Tongariro National Park, but for many it was a revelation when the club recently mounted a day trip to a private hut that many had never visited before. This is the Mangaiti Hut, which was built in 1939-40 by the Tongariro Tramping Club (TTC).

TTC successfully made a case to retain the hut in 1988, when the park board reviewed structures in the park, on the understanding it would be maintained and preserved by club members.

So, unlike the old Waihohonu Hut, Mangaiti, which is reached along a discrete track in less than 30 minutes from Ohakune Mountain Rd, is not being preserved purely as a historic relic. It is available only by prior booking and non-members can use it as a guest of a member or by special arrangement.

August is a busy month for the Wanganui Tramping Club, with a four-day walk around the Pouakai circuit in Te Papakura o Taranaki, a snowcraft course, the annual old-timers’ afternoon, and three-day trips.