Whanganui Year 7 rep cricketers had supporters on the edge of their seats at Riverbend

The Jurgens Demolition Wanganui Year 7 Tournament Team: (Back left) Hamish Davidson (co-coach), William Revell (co-captain), Zac Burne, Luke Delaney, Charlie Price, Logan McKerras, Hamish Cranstone (co-captain), Paul Revell (co-coach). Front, Harry Jurgens, Archie Davidson, Oscar Butcher, George Cunliffe, Liam Meijer, Matt Smith. Photo / Supplied

The Jurgens Demolition Wanganui Year 7 Team kept their supporters on the edge of their seats throughout the Riverbend Tournament in Hawke's Bay this year.

With three wins and three close losses going down to the wire, it certainly was a spectator's performance.

Cambridge batted first. With a great start, Wanganui had them at 13-4 after five overs, looking great in the field. Cambridge then settled down nicely until the 18th over where Hamish Cranstone took three wickets (4-8 from four overs) to slow them up again. With a target of 145, Wanganui had a reasonable start, Liam Meijer (21) and Charlie Price (15) contributing well. However, three quick wickets had the River City boys rattled. Logan McKerras stepped up with confidence (41) and the game went to the 28th, Wanganui's last wicket falling just 8 short.

Wellington Eastern Suburbs were next. Wanganui's bowling attack proved challenging for the opposition. With great economy from the team, coupled with Archie Davidson's successful spin bowling (3-9) and Luke Delaney's efforts (4-2), Suburbs were all out for 63 after 22 overs. Seven catches, two by George Cunliffe, showed how well this team could perform in the field. Wanganui quickly chased down their target in just under 10 overs led very much by Delaney (31 not out) who found the boundary with ease.

Onslow were next and Wanganui started well in the field with four early wickets. However, Onslow had a successful middle-order partnership and finished with a good total of 132. Delaney bowled well again (3-10) and William Revell was exceptional in the field with two great catches. Wanganui had a slow start, almost replicating the first innings. Smith got them going and an excellent performance by Davidson (40 not out) had Wanganui in with a chance. Wanganui batted out the innings but fell 13 short.

Fourth opponents, Wellington Collegians batted first. Four early wickets had Wanganui pumped until Collegian's heavy hitter found the boundary and 56 runs. Delaney (3-10) and Harry Jurgens (2-10) performed well, Collegians finishing on 142. Price (40) stepped up early with Cunliffe (24). Needing six runs an over from the half-way mark, Cranstone (30) had done the math and ensured his team-mates ran everything possible. Wanganui managed victory with two balls to spare.

Match 5 proved just as entertaining, Hutt Districts electing to bat first. They scored steadily, finding the boundary regularly, which had Wanganui concerned. However, pressure came onto Hutt with lovely wickets by Oscar Butcher (1-5), Zac Burne (2-13) and Cranstone (4-10). The target score of 163 though, seemed quite an ask. Two early wickets caused frustration until Delaney (18) and Jurgens (23) had a great spell and set Wanganui up with a chance. Cranstone (39 not out) batted with a cool head while big hitter Price made a quick 35 runs. A great finish by McKerras (17 not out) gave Wanganui their win in the 28th over.

The final match was against a confident Taupo side and Wanganui set a respectable 132, Revell steady with the bat and Davidson (22) and Smith (16) top scorers. Conceding a fraction of Taupo's extras, Wanganui bowled and fielded well. With Jurgens (3-7), Butcher (1-4), Meijer (1-5) and Burne taking two fine catches, the pressure was all on Taupo to reach the total with one wicket in hand. They did so with four balls remaining.

These six games of school-boy cricket proved as tense and entertaining as matches at the highest level.