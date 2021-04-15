Whanganui sailors finish one-two in the open class at the Wellington Region Schools Regatta

Eddie Dewhirst and Caleb Squire sailing to victory in open class at Wellington Region Schools Regatta. Photo / Supplied

Eddie Dewhirst and Caleb Squire sailing to victory in open class at Wellington Region Schools Regatta. Photo / Supplied

Four Whanganui sailors took the top two spots at the annual Wellington Region Schools Regatta hosted by Paremata Boating Club on Wednesday.

Whanganui High School students Eddie Dewhirst and Caleb Squire took first in the open class, while Luke Squire (WHS) and Leo Jones (Cullinane College) took second.

Eddie Dewhirst and Caleb Squire (left) and Leo Jones and Luke Squire on the podium at Wellington Region Schools Regatta. Photo / supplied 150421WCSailSup02.JPG

The boys competed in two-handed RS Feva yachts, a class that became popular locally with NZCT's sponsorship of two boats last year. The team, sponsored by Dewhirst Law, has been training on the Whanganui River with their coach Ray Hall most Wednesdays after school, as well as competing in the Sailing Wanganui weekend race series, and other North Island regattas.

They have been building towards the Feva Nationals, which are being held this Anzac weekend in Manly, Sydney.