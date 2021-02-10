U21 New Zealand rep Cody Turner has won the 2021 Ag Challenge Invitation Snooker Tournament in Whanganui

Porirua player Cody Turner claimed the lion's share of the $4700 prize pool on offer in the 2021 Ag Challenge Invitation Snooker Tournament at the Wanganui East Club. Photo / Supplied 100221WCSup01.JPG

Porirua's Cody Turner staved off 23 premium players, including three under-21 New Zealand representatives, to claim the 7th annual Ag Challenge Invitation Snooker Tournament.

Turner, Blane Watson and the youngest player, Riley James at just 12 are Kiwi under-21 reps.

Competing for a total prize pool of $4700 at the Wanganui East Club venue, the field also included Whanganui players, Mike Watson, Paul Briggs, Steve Robertson, Nick Hinga, Steve and Willie Matthews. Robertson was runner-up to Turner.

A 39-plus crowd watched the two-day contest.

"It's fantastic to see the players up close and watch their playing skills right here in Whanganui," organiser Peter Bouzaid said.

"The snooker competitions in January have been very successful. We would like to thank all the players, and the sponsors for their generous support, which allows us to promote and show the sport we love to play here locally."

Results

Consolation Plate: Ken Cribb, Taumarunui

Plate: Nick Hinga, Whanganui.

Flight: Paul Bason. Palmerston North.

2021 AG Challenge Invitation Tournament: Cody Turner, Wellington.