5 things to do in Whanganui this weekend

FESTIVAL
La Fiesta — the longest-running women's festival in New Zealand — starts Saturday with Woven, a recital by Ingrid Culliford and Lisa Boessenkool. Whanganui Collegiate, 4pm.
MUSIC
For fun in the sun head to Rhythm In Bulls at the Bulls Domain from 3pm-9pm Saturday. Enjoy local musical talent and kapa haka groups before the main band Please Do Not Touch. Free entry.
GAMES
It's the final days of the 2021 Masters Games so don't miss the last of the action. It all wraps up with the closing ceremony on Sunday at 5.15pm.
STREAMING
New this week on Netflix, News of the World is a Western movie starring Tom Hanks as a Civil War veteran on a perilous journey to deliver an orphaned girl to her new home.
ALBUM
Phoebe Bridgers made waves this week smashing her guitar on a live TV performance while performing a track from her album Punisher. But don't let that fool you. An at times soothing, peaceful record, it's well worth a listen.