5 things to do in Whanganui this weekend

The longest-running women's festival in New Zealand starts Saturday.

FESTIVAL

La Fiesta — the longest-running women's festival in New Zealand — starts Saturday with Woven, a recital by Ingrid Culliford and Lisa Boessenkool. Whanganui Collegiate, 4pm.

MUSIC

Head to Rhythm In Bulls at the Bulls Domain

For fun in the sun head to Rhythm In Bulls at the Bulls Domain from 3pm-9pm Saturday. Enjoy local musical talent and kapa haka groups before the main band Please Do Not Touch. Free entry.

GAMES

It's the final days of the 2021 Masters Games.

It's the final days of the 2021 Masters Games so don't miss the last of the action. It all wraps up with the closing ceremony on Sunday at 5.15pm.

STREAMING

New this week on Netflix.

New this week on Netflix, News of the World is a Western movie starring Tom Hanks as a Civil War veteran on a perilous journey to deliver an orphaned girl to her new home.

ALBUM

Phoebe Bridgers made waves this week smashing her guitar on a live TV performance.

Phoebe Bridgers made waves this week smashing her guitar on a live TV performance while performing a track from her album Punisher. But don't let that fool you. An at times soothing, peaceful record, it's well worth a listen.