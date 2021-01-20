Reen Stratford to defend title in Whanganui women's open singles bowls final

Defending Cleveland Funeral Home Wanganui Women's Open Singles champion Reen Stratford was in hot form to win a spot in this year's event. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Iain Hyndman is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle

Multiple Wanganui women's open singles bowls champion Reen Stratford can add to her title tally in March after making the final of this year's event at the weekend.

The Aramoho bowler beat clubmate and 2018/2019 champion Pauline Pirere 21-11 in her semifinal to win a spot in the final of this year's Cleveland Funeral Homes Women's Open Singles.

Stratford is the defending champion and also won the title in 2015/2016. She will meet Karen Trillo from the Wanganui Bowling Club on finals day in March.

Trillo claimed her spot in the final with a convincing 21-13 win over Ella Smailes from the Hawera Park club.

The St Johns Club Men's Open Singles championship will be played on January 30/31.