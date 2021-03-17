Now the dust has settled, Auckland Cup-winning trainer Bill Pomare is eyeing Melbourne

Ocean Billy races away with the group 1 Barfoot & Thompson Auckland Cup. Photo / Trish Dunell

Rider Johnathan Parkes acknowledges the crowd as he returns aboard Auckland Cup (3200m) winner Ocean Billy. Photo / Trish Dunell

Rotorua galloper Ocean Billy gave trainer Bill Pomare his biggest thrill on a racecourse when he proved too tough in Saturday's group 1 Barfoot & Thompson Auckland Cup (3200m) at Ellerslie after a bold ride by Whanganui jockey Johnathan Parkes.

Thoughts of a late payment for next month's Sydney Cup immediately came to mind and NSW-based Kiwi hoop Jason Collett was straight on the phone offering his services.

But now the dust has settled Pomare is formulating an even more ambitious plan with the first Tuesday in November firmly in mind.

"He can go out for a spell and come back in time for the first two of the Hawkes Bay Triple Crown, the group 1 Tarzino Trophy (1400m) and the group Windsor Park Plate (1600m), then he will head to Aussie," Pomare said.

"I got a call from Chris Waller yesterday. He started by saying he wasn't ringing to ask if he could train the horse, but simply offering help if I needed it. He said there are plenty of people over there who could take advantage of someone like me. I thought what a neat guy he was to offer me that sort of advice."

The rugged Ocean Park 5-year-old won the group 3 Waikato Cup (2400m) in December to frank his credentials for Saturday's two-mile classic but had been strangely absent from most of the pre-race discussions before the race.

Settled well beyond midfield by Parkes, who was having his first ride on the gelding, Ocean Billy travelled sweetly as pacemakers In A Twinkling and Bluey's Chance set up a solid pace out in front.

Parkes tracked eventual runner-up Charles Road into the race at the 800m before launching a lightning move on the point of the turn to scoot two lengths clear.

Race favourite Sound, Charles Road and Platinum Invador chased hard but Ocean Billy was going too well for them all as he maintained a powerful gallop to win by a comfortable two lengths.

Pomare was fighting back the tears as he described his rags-to-riches journey to the winner's circle on the biggest day in New Zealand racing.

"My family is here while old Pete Ludgate, his part-owner who is 90-odd, is back in Rotorua so I'm just hoping his heart handles it," he said.

"For me, a young maori boy who came out of nowhere, who slept under bridges and in cars, to suddenly have an Auckland Cup winner is incredible.

"This is the dream race to win and to think that he (Ocean Billy) has come out of a sprinting mare is amazing.

"I have to mention Justine Sclater as we both bred him and it was her vision to go to Ocean Park as I couldn't afford it.

"I also owe my wife Suzi who rides him every day.

"She has been riding since she can walk and just loves horses to pieces. We will definitely be celebrating this tonight."

Pomare also paid tribute to his horse, whom he has never lost faith in despite some rough moments early on in his career.

"Everyone around this horse just loves him as he is the kindest horse you could get," Pomare said.

"He kept doing damage to himself leading into his races, but he is an absolute beauty.

"I said to Johnathan that if he wanted to go past them then go past them as he had plenty there and they won't get past him in the straight.

"He rode him perfectly and has given us such a thrill."

Parkes, who took out the 2018 edition of the race aboard Ladies First, was trying to let his achievement sink in during the immediate aftermath.

"It's actually my second Auckland Cup and it's such a big thrill," he said.

"Bill presented the horse very, very well, he looked outstanding when I went to mount up on him.

"Bill had instilled plenty of confidence in me and the horse has put in a terrific staying effort.

"I'd watched a number of his race replays and he'd never really gone a bad race.

"I had to use him up a little to put him the race but he's that sort of horse who likes to keep rolling so I wasn't too concerned."

Pomare confirmed Parkes was still firmly in the frame for the Melbourne Cup tilt and told the Whanganui hoop to keep his passport up to date.

"Johnathan is still in the frame, although it's a long way to go to get to the Melbourne Cup, anything could happen," Pomare said.

– NZ Racing Desk