Greyhounds leave 2020 in their dust as 2021 begins at Hatrick Raceway

Greyhound racing enters a new era at Hatrick Raceway on New Year's Day after a forgettable 2020.

It is straight into new year greyhound racing for the Wanganui club this evening, hosting a 12-race card.

It sure was a forgettable 2020. However, 2021 opens on a positive note with fields returning to normality following the recent kennel cough outbreak.

Unsurprisingly the race 9 open class 520m event is dominated by the powerful Lisa Cole kennel, who earlier this week blazed through the million-dollar stakes earning barrier for the current season.

Cole commenced yesterday's Cambridge meeting with an impressive 319m winners for this season listed beside her name.

Her inside three drawn contenders hold the key to this race, with Big Time Maple securing the draw advantage via her one-trap draw. She brings the quickest field 520m winning time into the race having clocked a 30.15s gallop.

Drawing alongside her is Big Time Seth who was a 30.45s 520m winner here two races ago. He has a best 30.16s 520m clock.

The current New Zealand Oaks title holder, Big Time Elsa, will hop away from the three-trap and she commands obvious respect.

Another greyhound on the rise is another kennelmate Big Time Frankie. He announced his arrival into the top-class chasing ranks when storming home to nail Big Time Maple by a slim half-head margin over 457m at the Manawatū Raceway on Monday.

The open class sprinters dash over 305m in the race 5 sprint.

Big Time Brie was caught late when she went under by three-quarters of a length in her Monday 410m sprint. She owns the field best 17.25s 305m wining time.

Kennelmate Big Time Kevin regained his open class chasing stripes when he dashed to his 23.53s Monday 410m Manawatū win. Another competitive sprint can be expected from him.

Big Time Fairy stylishly skipped to her Group 2 305m Dash For Cash victory last month and she is presented with swooping claims from her eight-trap draw in this event.

Local conditioner Richard Waite has his open class sprint Elusive Alibi ticking over sweetly at the moment and his post-race podium claims cannot be lightly disregarded from his kind one-trap draw.

He was gallant when delivering his five-length 305m third to the outstanding sprinter Trojan Hoarse last week.