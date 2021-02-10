All-rounder Shaun O'Leary sets a new modern day benchmark for cricket at Whanganui Collegiate School

Consummate all-rounder Shaun O'Leary chalked up 1000 runs in a calendar year, and took 5-42 bowling against traditional WCS cricket rivals Rathkeale College at the weekend before smashing 110 at a run a ball in the fourth innings chase. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui Collegiate School all-rounder Shaun O'Leary has continued his rich vein of form of last season when he managed to score more than 1000 runs in a calendar year.

A great feat in itself and one that happens rarely in secondary schoolboy cricket. It was last managed in 2010 at WCS.

O'Leary has continued that form into 2021 and his latest feat is even more impressive as WCS took on traditional cricket rivals Rathkeale College last weekend.

In the first innings O'Leary managed to take 5 wickets for 42 runs and then in the fourth innings run chase managed a run a ball 110 runs. This unique double of a five-wicket haul and a century in the same match is the first time that a Collegiate cricketer has achieved this feat in a traditional match.

What makes this an even more worthy accomplishment is the long history that WCS have playing traditional cricket fixtures for more than a century. Through the ages WCS have produced several good cricket teams and hundreds of good cricketers, many of whom have gone on to make their mark in the game in this country.

The feat has been described as an incredible achievement by the WCS all-rounder and first XI captain.



"To lead a team, and be a key part of all the aspects of the game, then perform shows the skill and ability of the young man," WCS first XI coach Warren Herbert said.

"With a depleted bowling attack having lost a front line pace bowler, we needed to adapt our bowling plan, and ensure we managed the loadings of the remaining attack. Shaun has a rare ability of understanding situational awareness and adapting plans as well as being a part of those plans.

"Shaun punishes bad bowling, rotates the strike and often scores from good deliveries, the mark of a good player. He brings a strong sense of urgency and intensity to the wicket, and demands high attention while challenging the field with quick singles and the ability to clear the boundary with clean hitting.

"Shaun is an excellent athlete and with his good attitude and with his lead from the front approach he has a great future in the game."