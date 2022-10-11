Steph Graham is the programme manager for Youth To Work. Photo / Karen Hughes, WDETT

A youth employment service is helping young people in Whanganui with the skills and confidence to get into work.

Youth To Work is one of three services developed by Whanganui District Employment Training Trust (WDETT) to match the skills and training needs of employers with the potential of local people. The trust has been involved in youth employment for more than a decade.

The Youth To Work programme, funded by the Ministry of Social Development, is committed to transitioning Whanganui rangatahi away from jobseeker benefits and into employment.

Programme manager Steph Graham has led the initiative from its inception two years ago and helped to shape the 12-week programme, dedicated to people aged 18-29.

It covers CV creation, finding and responding to job advertisements, understanding the job role, writing a cover letter, getting through the application process and preparing for interviews. Driver licensing is an important component, with optional add-on topics such as money management, drugs and alcohol, and health and safety.

Since graduating from Feilding High School, Graham has worked in Germany as an au pair, travelled through Europe, spent time in London and did some university study before heading to Australia. In Perth, she found her vocation when volunteering in a community re-engagement education school.

"When you are working with disengaged youth, they need a lot of one-on-one support. I volunteered every Monday for over a year to help out, and I found that I quite enjoyed it. It was easy for me, and I was relatable to the young people.

"From volunteering, I realised there is such a thing as that, in work."

While in Perth, a short-term contract and a qualification in adult training and assessment allowed her to assist with developing resources, and to study for a youth work certificate:

"By then I knew this was what I wanted to do. And it just seemed sweet that I could get paid for a job like that."

She gained a fulltime role in Melbourne as a trainer for a youth learning pathway programme, working with young people in the youth justice space.

When she returned to New Zealand after eight years in Australia, Graham wanted to work with youth in an education and training setting and the role at WDETT "was exactly what I was looking for".

Graham meets with her clients one-on-one.

"Relationship is number one. If you don't have a rapport or relationship, they won't come back. So you must find a way to have them feel comfortable with you.

"In youth work, a 50 per cent retention rate is normal. If you lose 50 per cent, and keep 50 per cent, that's pretty normal. I keep around 60 per cent of my clients, so that's above average. I know I'm doing something right. I'm happy with above average.

"I think I can read what a client will respond to. I guess I've got the ability to build rapport. Or maybe it's just that I'm relatable because I'm young enough."

Graham said sometimes reluctant clients had initially not wanted to engage but found the confidence to put themselves out there for work.

"The 'a-ha' moments that people have are good. I love it when they see the whole programme through, complete what they've come here for and get to the goal. They've come here to learn how to get a job and they've got a job. That's awesome."

Graham said a woman at her first after-school job had motivated her to make the most of life.

"I've learned that it's so important to not be doing nothing. Always fill in your time with something, even if it's a little course or travel. Always do something. And get out of your house."

Interested job seekers can talk to their case managers at MSD about joining the programme.

"There are heaps of my clients in work now, who had never had a job before. I'm quite a significant person for them ... They'll never forget getting their learner licence or their first job.

"For young people, their first job is kicking them off. My first job was at Countdown, and that kicked me off for my whole life."

Graham said she encouraged young people to take opportunities, give things a go, and gather experiences.

"If you are afraid to do things, look at the bigger picture. There have been times in my life when I have been quite scared to do stuff and I've wanted to stay home. I've been anxious, or lazy even, but I think about the stories I want to tell my grandkids.

"For me, it's all about the future."