Young stars Adam Hattaway & The Haunters set to rock the Musicians Club

Adam Hattaway & The Haunters play the Musicians Club this Saturday. Photo / Supplied

Young stars set to rock the Musicians Club

By Ken Chernoff

Whanganui is once again on the itinerary of a major nationwide tour as we welcome Adam Hattaway & The Haunters to the stage this weekend.

Based in Otautahi/Christchurch, the band have been recording and performing at festivals for the past two years, building an international reputation in the new order of alt-rock'n'roll.

Their sound is steeped in the music of the Beatles, Stones and Dylan. They even have a show dedicated to the work of Van Morrison. The four-man band features Adam up front, backed by the harmonies of Elmore Jones (guitar), Liam Quinn (bass) and Ryan Fisherman (drums). There is some real pedigree in this outfit.

Last month Hattaway shared a warm and wonderful Martin Sagadin-directed video for their latest single "Wasting our Time" and announced the band's third full-length album, "Woolston, Texas" for a March 2021 release. With that in mind, there's a good chance tour audiences will be treated to some new tunes performed by one of the most charming bands in Aotearoa.

Adam, who has been described as "half cherub, half crooner", speaks of the album as "songs inspired by dreams, love, mental health, gyms, and rats".

Supporting the band is Whanganui's own MeanOwls, playing "original material from the 4501". The songs are vignettes by Matt Edmonds, who leads a band of local musos with gusto. What is certain is that The MeanOwls will put some heat on the stage to warm you up for the featured performance.

• Adam Hattaway & The Haunters are at the Whanganui Musicians Club, 65 Drews Ave on Saturday, November 14. The show starts at 8pm. Tickets at the door $20. Advance sales from www.undertheradar.co.nz