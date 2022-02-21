Eddy Kennedy has been taking yoga and Pilates classes in Whanganui East for a year. Photo / Paul Brooks

Eddy Kennedy has been taking yoga and Pilates classes in Whanganui East for a year. Photo / Paul Brooks

Paul Brooks is editor of Whanganui Midweek, in your letterbox every Wednesday

It has been a year since Eddy Kennedy took empty premises in the Whanganui East shopping centre and started a yoga / Pilates studio. He hasn't looked back.

"Whanganui has been amazing, and especially Whanganui East," says Eddy. "Fifty per cent of my customers come from Whanganui East. Everybody has been so wonderful and supportive."

Eddy's father was brought up in Whanganui, so he does feel a connection; but, apart from that, he loves the weather, the community.

"It's got everything that I need now, where I'm at in my life.

"Everything is so easy and accessible, and everyone is so friendly."

While there is a family link to the place, Eddy still sees himself as part of the migration moving to Whanganui for a better lifestyle, and he has found it. He has also connected with people who come to his studio.

"I've got a big group from the hospital, which is fantastic."

He says he sees a lot at 6am when some might be finishing their shift and others due to start.

His customers range from 20-year-olds to 70-year-olds in group sessions and one-on-one.

"I've got newbies coming in, in their late 60s, who haven't been moving, or can't do what they used to be able to do, physically, and they just want to keep moving, to keep working on their balance, on their stretching … on activity."

He says the one-on-one approach gives a focus on detail and undivided attention. That works especially when the client has suffered trauma or physical issues that have reduced their confidence.

"The Pilates has really taken off," he says.

Eddy says moving to Whanganui from Kāpiti has meant both he and his partner have found that work/life balance that had proved so elusive.

"Through Covid, everyone has been supportive, and now we're back to restricted numbers in the classes and I'm having to cut back again … everyone has been so understanding."

Reducing numbers means moving people to other classes and other time slots, but no one complains.

"People are getting out and doing things: taking what they can. They realise you can't always get what you want, so there's a willingness to make adjustments."

He feels the pandemic climate has meant many people are approaching things from a different perspective.

"People come here early, they chat, they all know each other's names … it's lovely.

"What I've been given by the locals is the opportunity to build a phenomenal community here."

In-person attendance is still good but he is seeing some hesitancy because of Covid, so Eddy has launched his online platform on which people can participate in the comfort of their own home.

The site is www.patreon.com/yogawitheddy and is available for a monthly subscription, the amount differing according to the "tier" chosen: there are three levels, with the first giving access to the current video; the second has access to the current video and a limited number of previous videos, and the third level has access to the entire library.

His space at Shop 2, 54 Moana St, is just the right size for his classes, he says. Current class size is limited to five plus himself, and he focuses on the practicality of health and wellbeing.

"I want to live and I want to feel good. I'm happy: I love the studio, I love the community. I'm just so lucky."