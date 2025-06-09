Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

W&W Construction wins three awards at NZ Commercial Project Awards

Fin Ocheduszko Brown
By
Multimedia journalist ·Whanganui Chronicle·
2 mins to read

The Ngā Awa Block in Taihape was one of three projects by Whanganui's W&W Construction that won silver awards at the NZ Commercial Project Awards in May 2025.

The Ngā Awa Block in Taihape was one of three projects by Whanganui's W&W Construction that won silver awards at the NZ Commercial Project Awards in May 2025.

Whanganui company W&W Construction scooped three gongs at the New Zealand Commercial Project Awards.

It won silver awards for the MRI Replacement at Whanganui Hospital, the Ngā Awa amenities block in Taihape and the Hato Hone St John Ambulance Station in Levin.

W&W Construction has previously won gold awards for

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle