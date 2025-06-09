The building has four changing rooms, each with toilets and showers, two smaller multi-purpose rooms, referee rooms and an upstairs room overlooking the courts and fields.

There are also three public toilets and a car park.

The project started in March 2022 and was completed in August 2023 after several delays owing to Covid-19 illnesses, bad weather and supply chain problems.

The judges said the project “blended practicality with architectural innovation to deliver a multi-functional space for sports, recreation, and public use”.

Prefabrication of components of the building was noted as a strength of the project by the judges, streamlining construction and minimising waste.

Taihape's Ngā Awa Block has been getting lots of usage through sports and recreation activities. Photo / Kate Belsham, Ivy Digital

Rangitīkei District Council supported the project.

“The Taihape community played their part by providing the council with great feedback on what it was that they needed from the building,” a council spokesperson said.

“The users of the Ngā Awa Block have given glowing praise, including a visiting sports team who raved about it being one of the best facilities in the region.”

The MRI replacement at Whanganui Hospital was acknowledged for delivering a modern, patient-focused facility while overcoming significant logistical challenges.

The project required structural support transfer to the basement and the installation of a roof hatch for machine placement.

The facility now features a modern layout, improved accessibility and a larger scanner for claustrophobic patients, reducing travel and enhancing patient care.

The Hato Hone St John Ambulance Station in Levin was praised by judges for significantly enhancing the emergency response services as well as for being within budget and delivered on time.