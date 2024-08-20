“It’s a bit like going into a washing machine on a table, but you can’t do anything, you just have to lie still.”

In 2023, Whanganui Hospital’s MRI machine carried out 3150 scans.

An MRI scan is used in many instances, such as to investigate the tissue around joints, tumours or for head scans.

It can also pick up emergency issues such as spinal cord compression - when a person’s spinal cord is being pressed on by a tumour or a part of their body after an accident - which can cause paralysis.

“If you think about X-rays looking at your bones, an MRI is looking at the tissue.”

Allsopp estimated Whanganui Hospital’s current wait time for patients to receive an MRI scan is within six weeks.

“We’re not too bad with our MRI wait times for patients here in Whanganui.

“We’ve got a relatively small population in comparison to some of the other cities.”

After the machine is placed in the building the computer and electronics will have to be set up which could take some time, Allsopp said.

“It’s a big investment for the hospital.

“The fact we have to sort of take off the roof of the building and get a massive crane in - it’s a big deal.”

The first patient is due to use the new MRI machine in September.

