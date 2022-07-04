Mable weighs as much as 5 rhinos. Photo / Supplied

Imagine being charged by five rhinos - in Whanganui. The town's vintage tram, Mable, weighs about as much as that, and has to be properly controlled. For that, the Tramways Trust needs help.

Right now, we're looking for more rhino wranglers (oops, tram volunteers) so that the Whanganui Tramways can run for more days this summer.

The Trust is working with Whanganui's giant waterhorse (a hippo? Oops - 'Waimarie') this coming summer to develop a stronger connection between the two and allow more people to ride in two forms of vintage transport on the same visit.

If you think you could wrangle a rhino (drive a tram), tell the wrangler (driver) when it's safe to go, or sell tickets and talk history, contact us. Bush telegraph won't do. Use modern means – telephone or email – or old-fashioned visits to the barn (tram that is) in person.

We need volunteers over 18 years of age willing to share around three hours with us once or twice a month. There are three roles, generally shared by a team of three each time. They are:

Drivers - 18 yrs + who can pass a DL9 medical (Passenger Service Vehicle) and complete the standard of training required.

Conductors - Assist with tram operation and passenger safety. (We keep the charging rhinos at bay).

Shed person/wildlife guide – this role includes meeting and greeting visitors, selling tickets, explaining how the tram works, talking about Whanganui's tram history, and explaining why we have a collection of monkeys living in our Brisbane Tram.

Full training will be given for each of these positions. It's free, and once qualified, you're able to join us for Sunday afternoons on the riverbank and play an important role in sharing Whanganui's history with all-comers.

If you would like to talk this over with one of us, come along on a Sunday between 1 and 3pm or join us for morning tea at the Tram shed on a Thursday morning between 10 and 11am (Denise makes great banana loaves - not shared with the monkeys). Alternatively, those interested in learning to drive the Tram should contact Jim on 0274801596 or Bruce on 344 5495.

Training will commence in late July or early August.