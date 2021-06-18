Workshops prepare for Whanganui's Lights on Bikes party

Nate Ward Collins made an illuminated shield. Photo / Supplied

People young and old are making illuminated costumes and decorations for this year's Lights on Bikes parade and street party on Friday, June 25.

The Sarjeant Gallery Te Whare o Rehua Whanganui was a hive of activity last week with workshops run by education officer Sietske Jansma, who said she was enjoying the decorations people were making to adorn their wheels and themselves.

"Our workshop participants have had a great time making colourful, furry, animal ears that light up as well as unique symbols for glowing bike shields," Jansma said.

There are two more community workshops this Saturday and Sunday to make large tissue paper flowers to be installed along the parade route and triangular lanterns to attach to a bike, scooter or trike.

Three school groups are involved in workshops as well.

"Last week I made papier mache chrysalises with Whanganui homeschoolers – with lots of hilarity and popping balloons – and in the next couple of weeks I'll be making large fish with a class from St John's Hill School and also glow-in-the-dark butterflies and moths with students from Te Kura o Kokohuia," Jansma said.

Shanti Sibbing, who is organising the combined Lights on Bikes and Drews Street Party, said the costumes and decorations in the 2019 Lights on Bikes parade were magical.

"Start planning your light-up outfit now – for us a big part of the fun is seeing the costumes and decorations people turn up in," she said.

Sarjeant Gallery education officer Sietske Jansma and workshop participant Beth Taylor used balloons as bases for papier mache chrysalises. Photo / Supplied

Friday's parade will be combined with a street party to celebrate the new streetscape being installed in Drews Ave.

Food trucks will be there from 5.30pm, including Kirk's wood-fired pizza, La Bella Italian street food, Crafted & Co burgers and donuts and The Village Snob coffee. There will be a sausage sizzle and Porridge Watson will be open as usual.

People are asked to assemble for the parade at 6pm at the corner of Drews Ave and Rutland St, and the parade will leave about 6.30pm.

This year it will follow a shorter route, heading down Drews Ave to the river, along the river boardwalk and Taupo Quay to Bates St, then looping back through Pākaitore Moutoa Gardens and Rutland St to Drews Ave.

Live music will kick off in Drews Ave about 7pm.

The Drews Ave streetscape has been put in place by the council's Town Centre Regeneration team, with 90 per cent of the funding from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.