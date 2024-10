A person was taken by ambulance to Palmerston North Hospital. Photo / Jason Oxenham

A person in a moderate condition has been taken by ambulance to Palmerston North Hospital after an incident involving a digger being loaded on to a truck in Feilding.

A WorkSafe New Zealand spokesperson said they had been notified and were making initial inquiries.

The incident happened on Wednesday at 8.52am.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said they were notified of a motor vehicle incident in Sunrise Heights, Feilding.

She said they understood it involved “a vehicle rollover”.