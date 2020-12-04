Workbridge celebrates Whanganui company's support for disabled workers

Jaxen Watson Cleveland, Te Aroha Chantal Te Anini, Mairingi Ora Ranginui-Puru, Sam Powell, Jo Rowan and James Metekingi celebrate employer Cath Filer for going above and beyond. Photo / Bevan Conley

Each year Workbridge Whanganui recognises a local employer with an Above and Beyond Award for supporting jobseekers with disabilities into employment.

The award marks International Day of People with Disability (IDPWD) and this year's recipient is Cath Filer of OCS cleaning services. Four Workbridge jobseekers have recently joined the OCS team and they attended an afternoon tea and award presentation on Thursday.

Sam Powell has been in the job for three months and said he enjoys his early-morning shifts.

"I had been out of work for a while and I am very happy to have a job.

"Every day is a bit different and I like being up early."

Workbridge employment consultants Jo Rowan and James Metekingi presented Filer with the framed award and a bouquet.

"Thank you for supporting our job seekers," Rowan said.

"We love the way you work with them and with us."

Filer said she was "very humbled" by the award and said it has been a pleasure to welcome the new employees to her team.

"I think you guys are great and I love your enthusiasm," she said.

Working for OCS 20-year-old Maringi Ora Ranginui-Puru's first job.

"I have been studying towards a Certificate in Early Childhood Education and I want to continue my studies," she said.

Metekingi said Workbridge will support her in continuing her studies while working and Filer said she can also support her employee to achieve her goals.

OCS employs 38 staff in Whanganui and has 36 cleaning contracts in the city.

Last year, Workbridge presented the Above and Beyond Award to GPSOS Limited and this year the company is the winner of the 2020 Attitude ACC Employer Award. Workbridge is New Zealand's largest free employment service for disabled people or those with an injury or health condition.