The past few weeks have been pretty busy with preparations for our seventh annual Winter Wonderfest in conjunction with Sarah from Space Studio and Gallery, and a host of other fabulous festival partners across the community. The festival is our biggest one ever, with about 55 events and activities over two weeks, beginning on Saturday, July 30, and running until August 13. There really is something for everyone with a heap of fun ways to get you moving, or being creative, or finding new ways to challenge yourself and meet some new people. It is my hope that you will personally achieve our festival aspirations to: connect, empower, and inspire.

Here's a snapshot of events coming up over the opening weekend of the festival:

Saturday, July 30

10am-2pm: PLASTIC REPAIR CAFE. Have your broken and cracked plastic items repaired to extend their usable life. A collaboration between Plastic Free July and the Women's Network. 75 St Hill St. Gold coin. Ph Peter, evenings only 345 0634.

11.30am-1.30pm: OPEN DAY. Enjoy 20 minutes of readings or treatments with our team at Wisdom Is Yours. Treatments include: massage, Reiki, crystal healing, and reflexology. Wisdom Is Yours, 200b Victoria Ave. Cost $20 a reading/treatment. Contact Natasha 06 345 5002.

Noon-1.30pm: LADIES WHO LIFT. An interactive empowering workshop to help build resilience and confidence with strength and free weights training. Let us help you embrace the inner goddess within. You will leave feeling inspired and determined to tackle your next challenge. Nefarious Fitness & Performance, 16 Wilson St. $10. Email Jazz: info@nefariousfitness.co.nz

4pm: EXHIBITION OPENING. Artist Ruth Tidemann presents her exhibition, Stop the Silence. The exhibition runs right through the festival, 10am-3pm daily. Edith Gallery, 24 Taupo Quay. Free admission. For more info: ruthktidemann@gmail.com

6.30om-8.30pm: GYMNASTICS FOR YOUNG WOMEN. An opportunity for young women aged 12-24 to enjoy the facility of the gymnastics club while being led and supported by two amazing young gymnasts. Learn some new skills and have some fun! Whanganui Boys and Girls Gym Club Free. For registration details email: dinelle@sportwhanganui.co.nz or 022 076 3592.

Sunday, July 31

1pm-3pm: GLASS STAR SUNCATCHER WORKSHOP WITH REDLOW GYPSY. Make your own beautiful glass star suncatcher. Beginners-level copper foil technique workshop. Many colours to choose from. All materials supplied. 75 St Hill St. $40. To book contact Jo Conroy. Ph/txt: 021 328 994 Email: redlowgypsy@gmail.com

3pm-4.30pm: SISTER CEREMONY - CACAO AND NIDRA. Retreat from the outside world to share in a cup of sacred, heart-warming cacao in ceremony, gentle yoga stretches, guided relaxation, and sound. This experience is designed to calm the nervous system and cultivate more ease, wellbeing, and connection. Yoga Spirit, 198 Somme Pde [Aramoho Boating Club] $35. To register, visit: www.yogaspirit.co.nz/cacao-nidra

The festival will continue following the regular public health messages relating to the New Zealand Covid-19 Protection Framework, encouraging mask wearing and social distancing where appropriate, and staying home if you feel unwell. If you'd like a copy of the festival guide, email me at: womnet.whanganui@gmail.com or you can download one at our host website: https://lafiestanz.com/ Follow the Winter Wonderfest Whanganui page on Facebook for regular updates. Huge thanks and appreciation to all our festival partners, sponsors and supporters.