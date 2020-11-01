Wonder Women: The Women's Network: for real information and advice

"I don't know if you're ever prepared for public scrutiny. I don't know if you can even mentally prepare yourself for it. But it is part of the job. It's maybe not the most pleasant part but I get to experience so many other things that I shouldn't be able to experience. So, that's the trade-off." - Megan Fox

Since my last column we have had an election in which Labour's landslide victory saw the party secure its second term, and the power to govern alone without the need for a coalition.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern continues to ride upon a wave of popularity – both nationally and internationally – the likes of which we have rarely seen in New Zealand politics.

However, with any leadership position comes the eye of public scrutiny, ever-present in its gaze, with keyboard warriors constantly vigilant with their vitriol. Differences of opinion and robust debate must always be welcomed in the political arena, providing of course that this comes with respect.

With the widespread use of social media, scrutiny has unfortunately come to mean something rather different, with folk too quick to resort to trolling comments that become personal attacks.

Watching the unfolding commentary from the public comments section during live streaming of political updates on various internet platforms has become an unwelcome spectator sport.

Back in 2004, not long after I began my role as the manager of the Women's Network, I attended a training workshop where the facilitator shared a nugget of advice that has stayed with me ever since. I do my best to practise it whenever I can.

That golden nugget was this, "Consider whether every comment you make via digital platforms – be it email, text messages, or social media – would stand up in a court of law."

Think about if for a moment because that is the potential scrutiny we can all face. I have sat in courtrooms and heard from my legal colleagues about the ways in which our digital conversations can implicate us and be shown for all to see.

Every text you send, every email, every online comment. It's all there. Forever. And, these comments have the potential to cause untold and unseen harm. To all of us.

This doesn't mean that we have to refrain from respectfully disagreeing, or to cease constructively challenging or holding people to account. Indeed, our outgoing MP Harete Hipango has publicly acknowledged the challenges and hurt that had been caused to her and her whānau as a result of personal character attacks.

It takes a significant amount of courage to serve time in political and public office, and even more to acknowledge the impact that it can have. So, let's stop with the personal judgments, discrimination, and objectification, and we'll all be better off.

To Harete, I can only say thank you for your courage in raising this, and for the sacrifices you made in seeking to serve this electorate during your time in office.

For the Women's Network, having been in the business of empowering and championing women for four decades, we've seen some BIG changes, especially in the way that people seek information.

As we all know, social media and the internet is one way to find stuff out. However, as useful and readily responsive as it is, there are no guarantees that the info you receive is credible or reliable. And, as I've already alluded to, it often comes with the pitfalls of public commentary.

So, if you have a question, or want to find out stuff about what goes on in the Whanganui community, our team has almost 40 years of experience and a whole lot of awesome contacts across the community.

Utilising reputable organisations is a sure-fire way to get good answers that are based on best practice and public safety.

Dropping in to ask your questions in person, making an appointment for a chat, or sending an online enquiry to a professional is a really good way to get the answers that you need.

For general community information you can drop in and see us or fantastic places like Community House Whanganui or the Citizens Advice Bureau for up-to-date info about who's doing what. Questions are good!

