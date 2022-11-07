

Our team experienced a different kind of fireworks with a cracker of an evening last Saturday at the Whanganui Regional Business Awards hosted by the Chamber of Commerce at the Whanganui War Memorial Centre.

It was wonderful to be part of a sold-out event which saw around 300 people pack into the main hall for an evening of celebration for the first awards ceremony since 2018.

Covid-19 has impacted us all in so many ways, affecting every aspect of our personal and professional lives. The business and community sectors have had little to celebrate during this time, and some have struggled to remain afloat amid the rising tides of financial pressure as inflation has taken a tight hold on our wallets.

The team from the Chamber of Commerce seized the opportunity to take a moment to reflect, pause, and celebrate the unique diversity that exists across our business district. And what an evening it was. Congratulations all around.

I was particularly encouraged by the inclusion of a community category in the awards process. Our community sector is jam-packed with innovative non-government organisations [NGOs] that make a real difference in the lives of our people.

Thanks to the awards team for acknowledging the importance of what we deliver, and the ways in which we complement economic development outcomes. This is a sector that is no stranger to funding challenges. In fact, many organisations have made an art out of delivering much from little, although we would of course rather have more than the smell of an oily rag to light our fires.

Striving to be financially sustainable is the desire of many community groups, and it certainly hasn't been easy under Covid-19 with the restrictions on gatherings and events putting a squeeze on our fundraising initiatives, organisational activities, and social enterprise streams. However, if there's one thing NGOs know how to do, and do well, it's riding out a storm. Many a tempest has tossed our team about over the past four decades but every wind that blows also brings opportunities.

One of these that blew in was in the form of Teresa Falk. Teresa was the talent behind the 10-year-long reign of the former Cracked Pepper cafe, renowned the world over for its excellent Eggs Benedict, and enjoyed locally by many for its fine food and top-notch service.

When Teresa decided to close the award-winning cafe and take on some different challenges a few years back, she joined our volunteer team for a while. It was a transformative experience for us all. Teresa is now a valued member of the dream insurance team at Crombie Lockwood and has remained one of our steadfast cheerleaders.

With her belief in what the Women's Network contributes to our community, she encouraged us to participate in the community category of the Whanganui Regional Business Awards.

We received an anonymous nomination too, so there was only one thing to do, and that was to dive wholeheartedly into the process. It has been incredibly rewarding, an opportunity to really reflect on our organisational philosophy, and to honour the work of so many determined women who form the fabric of our story.

The late Judith Timpany, the inspiration behind the Judith Timpany Community Contribution Gold Award, won this year by The Women’s Network at the Whanganui Regional Business Awards. Photo / File

To our absolute delight, the Women's Network won the Judith Timpany Community Contribution Gold Award. Judith was a treasured supporter, mentor and friend of the Women's Network.

In her role as the chief executive of the Whanganui Community Foundation over many years, Judith worked hard to ensure that community development remained at the heart of Whanganui's strategic direction. Her contributions to Philanthropy New Zealand, to challenging the status quo, and to championing equality for women remain a living legacy.

We couldn't think of a more fitting person to be the inspiration for this award, and we are so honoured by this acknowledgement from the awards team. We dedicate this award to everyone who has believed in us over the last 36 years.

To the women who bravely founded our organisation, to our distinguished alumni of former volunteers and committee members, to our funders and supporters, and our amazing community partners, this one is for you.

And, to all the women who need our support, who bravely step through our doors and courageously come to our activities and events, we are here for you. Because you deserve to stand in your rightful place, to dream, and to smash any remaining glass ceilings.

The celebrations will continue as we pull together another fabulous festival programme in the form of La Fiesta 2023. Expressions of interest have been extended to November 22 so there's still time to submit your idea, event or activity for festival number 14 this coming summer.

You can join us for our AGM on November 23 at 5.15pm where we'll celebrate what happened in 2021.

In the meantime, our team will continue to cheerlead for you, and for the barnstorming Black Ferns who've been nothing short of sensational in delivering their own explosive fireworks on the rugby field. They have reminded us all that women and girls really can do anything, and that deserves a galaxy of gold stars to be celebrated.