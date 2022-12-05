Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

‘Without them we wouldn’t be able to function’: research highlights benefit of teacher aides

Finn Williams
By
5 mins to read
Whanganui Intermediate School learning assistants Louise Nightingale, Rachel Ellery, and Melissa Rerekura. Photo / Finn Williams

Whanganui Intermediate School learning assistants Louise Nightingale, Rachel Ellery, and Melissa Rerekura. Photo / Finn Williams

Carlton School teacher aide Katrina Skedgwell works hard with her colleagues to make sure no student’s needs are neglected in the classroom.

“We have a teacher aide in every classroom so we’re able to see

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle