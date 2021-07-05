Winter Wonderfest first week

The Women's Network and friends bring you the sixth annual Winter Wonderfest from July17-31. With 30 activities and events happening over the fortnight, there is something on offer for everyone. The festival celebrates the skills and talents of local women with opportunities to connect, empower and inspire. Here's some of what's on offer in the first week.

Saturday, July 17

9am-midday: ANYTHING GOES SALE. An array of second-hand goodies, craft items, vintage kimono, and miscellaneous offerings to browse and buy. Cash only sales. At The Women's Network, 75 St Hill St. Free admission. Various prices on sale. Ph (06) 345 6833 for more info.

Sunday, July 18

2pm: DUMPLINGS WITH DIANA. Learn to make and enjoy some Chinese-style dumplings in good company. Venue confirmed upon booking. $15. Bookings essential. Email Diana: whanganuilotus@gmail.com.

Monday, July 19

Midday-2pm: MONEY MATTERS. The Whanganui Budget Advisory Service is passionate about money management, budgeting and facilitating financial success stories. Join community educator, Sandy, for a relaxed delve into basic budgeting and some of life's financial pitfalls. The Women's Network, 75 St Hill St. Free. Contact Sandy 027 2433 362 for more info or to RSVP.

Tuesday, July 20

5.30-7pm: WINE TASTING FOR BEGINNERS. Learn how to sniff, swirl, taste and rate a wine. An introduction to the magical world of wine tasting with a winter theme of sherry, red wines and ports. Open to all over 18. The Burrow @ The Treasury. $20. Bookings essential. Contact Joamari 021 056 3198 or email: joamari@vanderwalt.nz.

Wednesday, July 21

9am-11.30am: TAKECHARGEOFYOUR LIFE – A WORKSHOP FOR WOMEN. Explore your choices by examining old habits and fears and live your life as you want. The Women's Network, 75 St Hill St. Koha + bring a plate to share. RSVP to Ruth: ruthktidemann@gmail.com.

11am: THEATRE TOUR. Enjoy a guided tour of the Amdram Theatre, including a sneak peek at the youth programme in action, wardrobe, and a behind the scenes look at the theatre. 171 Guyton St. $10. Contact Terry to RSVP: terry@terrylobb.com.

11am-1pm: CONSTITUENT DROP-IN CLINIC WITH STEPH LEWIS, MP FOR WHANGANUI. Stop by to meet Steph, share your concerns or ask questions. No appointment needed. 10 Rangiora St. Free. Ph [06] 348 1010 or email: steph.lewismp@parliament.govt.nz.

12.15-1pm: INTRO TO FALUN DAFA. Falun Dafa, also known as Falun Gong, is a spiritual practice that millions around the world have made a part of their lives. Rooted in Buddhist tradition, it consists of two main components: self-improvement through the study of teachings, and gentle exercises and meditation, The Women's Network, 75 St Hill St. Koha welcome. Email Diana: whanganuilotus@gmail.com.

Thursday, July 22

2pm: TEA CEREMONY. Enjoy a serene Tea Ceremony of the Ming Dynasty. Experience a journey back to the lifestyle of 700 years ago, and reconnect the tranquillity of the mind to the way of the cosmos. Venue confirmed upon booking. $15. Bookings essential. Email Diana: whanganuilotus@gmail.com.

3.30-4.30pm: LIBRARY ONLINE. Find out how to get free access to books, movies, audiobooks, magazines, and newspapers through our library apps at Whanganui District Library. Davis Library. Free. Ph Rachel 027 211 4261 or email: rachel@whanganuilibrary.com.

5.30pm: ZUMBA® WITH KAT (THE DANCING LIBRARIAN). Zumba® is a fun, easy, safe and effective total body workout, suitable for all ages and for levels of fitness. Come join the fun and find out for yourself. The Women's Network, 75 St Hill St. Koha. RSVP to Kat. Ph [06] 344 5872.

7pm: THEATRETOUR. Enjoy a guided tour of the Amdram Theatre, including a sneak peek at a Phantom of the Opera rehearsal, wardrobe, and Phantom set building. 171 Guyton St. $10. Contact Terry to RSVP: terry@terrylobb.com.

For a full Winter Wonderfest programme, email: womnet.whanganui@gmail.com.