Wild weather overnight caused power outages to 930 customers in the Whanganui area. Photo / NZME

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Wild weather overnight caused power outages to 930 customers in the Whanganui area. Photo / NZME

High winds and rain overnight have caused power outages in the Whanganui District.

By 8am on Thursday, 148 properties in Whanganui were still without power.

According to Powerco, more than 13% of its 1114 outages were in Whanganui.

In total, 930 Powerco customers were without power in the Whanganui area in the early morning.

The largest outages were in Paparangi, with 87 properties affected, and Okoia, 41 properties. Smaller outages were scattered throughout Waitōtara, Whangaehu and Westmere.