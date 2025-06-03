Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Heavy rain warning for Tongariro National Park, Taranaki Maunga; Whanganui faces wet week

Olivia Reid
By
Multimedia journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
4 mins to read

La Nina-type conditions are expected to bring a warm winter to Whanganui. Photo / NZME

La Nina-type conditions are expected to bring a warm winter to Whanganui. Photo / NZME

A warm, rainy week with a cold snap hitting on the weekend can be expected for Whanganui’s first week of winter.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane forecast cloudy and wet conditions for Wednesday, which were expected to worsen during the day with the rain becoming heavy, particularly inland.

“That

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle