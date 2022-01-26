Angela Teal (right) and Celine Teal with some of the gear being raffled to help St John. Photo / Paul Brooks



Wellington Anniversary Weekend was supposed to be filled with events and activities, including the Wheels in Wanganui treasure hunt fun run, with vehicles of all descriptions out on the streets and roads.

Sadly, Covid restrictions and consequent hesitancy have seen the event called off, but its reason for being remains. This was an opportunity for the Teal family, friends and associates to raise money for St John and its ambulance service. That objective remains, but the method has changed.

"I'm annoyed we had to cancel it, but what can you do?" says Angela Teal, organiser. Her daughter, Celine, is in full agreement and right behind the alternative fundraising initiative.

Sponsors have once again stepped up and gifted cash and goods to be raffled to raise funds, and they are selling fast, with one raffle – sponsored by VTNZ – already sold out. That one has a prize including a free WOF plus promotional gear.

The others, supplied by Wanganui Motors, feature a big range of Ford promotional gear, a must for the Ford motorist. Shirts, hats, bags, keyrings, model cars, coffee mugs and more.

"I was not expecting all that from them when I went in there," says Angela. She says Matthew McMillan at Wanganui Motors was the man behind the generosity.

She expects to raise about $1000 for St John this year.

"I'm only selling them at $5 a ticket."

Other sponsors have come forward with cash to go to St John.

"I want to do good for St John, because St John does good for all of us. They are there for us, no matter what."

Tickets are available through Wheels in Wanganui Facebook page and her own Angela Andre Teal Facebook page. She hopes to have all tickets sold to be able to present St John with the proceeds at the end of this month.

Angela says Wheels in Wanganui will return next year, again supporting St John.

Helping Angela and Celine with cash, goods and support are Wanganui Motors, Loaders, Whitlock Freight, VTNZ, Woody's Tyres, Watson Earthworks Ltd, BJ Autos, George's Fisheries, Marshall Motorcycles.