What's happening around Whanganui

Join Tracy Byatt in the project gallery at Sarjeant on the Quay as she works, and demonstrates the techniques she used to create An Impossible Bouquet. Photo / Sarjeant Gallery

WHAT GIVES ENERGY AND PURPOSE TO YOUR LIFE?

What: Alison Lewin shares her experience of working in rural Zimbabwe and reflects on how her world view has changed and what she has learned about resilience.

When: Wednesday, April 7, 7-9pm. Koha. Supper provided.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register call Pam on 345 5047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Art Fix: An Impossible Bouquet. Join Assistant Curator Jessica Kidd for a walk around Tracy Byatt's stunning Pattillo Project installation, crafted entirely from sugar.

When: April 8, 2-3pm

Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupo Quay.

Details: Free. Enquiries: 06 349 0506

MOVING WITH THE TIMES

What: Sharyn Underwood School of Dance celebrates 50 years

When: Saturday and Sunday April 10 and 11, 5pm.

Where: Royal Wanganui Opera House

Details: Ticket price (service fee $1 per ticket) Adult $18 Senior / Student $15.

FEIJOABULOUS 2021

What: Celebrate by singing, dancing and eating feijoas. Quiz, demo, competitions.

When: Sunday, April 11, 11am.

Where: Harakeke Room, WRRC

Details: Whanganui Environment Base 06 345 6000

COMMUNICATION FOR CONNECTION

What: 2-day workshop: From the tools & principles of Compassionate Communication (NVC), you will receive essential life skills for greater harmony and power in your life.

When: April 10 & 11.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: Contact Filipa Hope: filipahope@gmail.com

NZ SOCIETY of GENEALOGISTS

What: Speaker: Ray Seymour – "How to research New Zealand military history". Individual research available before the meeting.

When: Monday, April 12, 6.30pm.

Where: Alexander Heritage and Research Library

GREEN DRINKS

What: Dale Cobb, manager at the Whanganui Resource Recovery Centre, will speak about current and shifting markets for recyclables and future possibilities for waste streams and the WRRC site.

When: Tuesday, April 13. Drinks from 5.30pm.

Where: Stellar

CREATIVITY WORKSHOP

What: An adventure to identify the 5 steps in the creative process.

When: Thursday, April 15, 7-8.30pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

Details; $20 (for 4 nights).

PRIDE WEEK RESCHEDULED EVENTS

April 9, Bowls in Drag, 6pm; April 24, Pride Walk, 9.45am; April 24, Pride Party, 6pm.

COMMUNITY LITURGY

What: Choice

When: Sunday, April 18, 4-5pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

TUI MOTU GROUP

When: Wednesday, April 21, 4.30-5.45pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register call Pam on 345 5047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

RCEATIVITY WORKSHOP

What: Art and craft – learn that there are lots of ways to explore your own creativity.

When: Thursday, April 22, 7-8.30pm

ESOL HOME TUTORS

What: Interested in other cultures, helping new migrants and keen to teach English as a volunteer tutor? English Language Partners Whanganui is running a free volunteer ESOL Home Tutor training course.

When: Monday and Wednesday afternoons, beginning Monday, May 3 from 1-4pm, until May 26.

Details: Contact Jane 027 2555 654 or 06 345 1778 or email whanganui@englishlanguage.org.nz.

ON NOW

A GALLERY AND GALLERY85

What: A Gallery — Lauren Lysaght with For Medicinal Purposes Only.

The Corridor — Andrea Gardner with The View From Here.

Gallery 85 — Jillian Karl has Black 2021 DNA Files.

When: Wednesday & Thursday 9am-3pm, Friday 9am-7pm, Saturday & Sunday 9am-5pm. Also by appointment, and when the flags are out.

Where: 85 Glasgow St Art Centre.

Details: Entry Free. Inquiries to 027 629 2545

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Pattillo Project 2021 — Tracy Byatt 'An Impossible Bouquet'. A solo artist showcase exhibition at the Sarjeant Gallery awarded to the winner of the Pattillo Whanganui Arts Review Open Award.

When: To May 9

Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupo Quay

Details: Free. Enquiries 06 349 0506

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Shannon Novak: Symplegma. For Pride Week 2021 the Sarjeant commissioned Auckland-based artist Shannon Novak to create one of his distinctive window works. The work signifies the Gallery becoming part of the Safe Space Alliance. The work is accompanied by photographs by Novak, alongside photography from the Gallery's collection, chosen by the artist and independent curator – Milly Mitchell-Anyon.

When: till May 16.

Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupo Quay

Details: Free. Enquiries: 06 349 0506

2021 PATTILLO WHANGANUI ARTS REVIEW

What: The Pattillo Whanganui Arts Review exhibition is intended to be a true reflection of the Whanganui region's creative energy.

When: To May 16, 2021

Where: Sarjeant On The Quay, 38 Taupo Quay

Details: Free admission. Enquiries: 06 349 0506

REGULAR

BEYOND MINDFULNESS

What: Meditation Classes in the tradition of His Holiness the Dalai Lama.

When: 7pm on Tuesdays. Entry by koha.

Where: Chang Chup Ling Tibetan Buddhist Centre, 7 Waitote St, Castlecliff.

CAMERA CLUB

When: 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month. 7pm meet and greet, 7.30pm meeting. Visitors welcome.

Where: Clubrooms, 2 Handley St, Gonville.

COMMUNITY DRUMMING WHANGANUI

What: Fun drumming, suitable for everyone.

When: Every Thursday, 6.30pm.

Where: Arts Society Hall, Trafalgar Pl (off Ridgway St).

Details: $5 per visit, plus gold coin koha for drum use. Contact Tracy on 022 682 0136 or find us on Facebook.

COTTON ON QUILTERS

What: Quilting, patchwork and stitching in fun and friendship. Bring your lunch. The first meeting is free.

Where: Masonic Hall, Corner Dublin and Keith Sts.

When: First Saturday in the month (except January).

Contacts: Veronica Davidson 06 348 4002 or 027 280 7882 and Lesley McFarlane 06 344 8477 or 021 174 3045.

DAILY MINDFUL LIVING

What: Practising being fully in the present moment. Stopping. Resting. Calming. The body & mind together here & now. Thich Nhat Hanh's tradition: www.plumvillage.org

When: Thursdays 5.30-7pm

Contact: Clare 021 0622 120

DANCING BUDDHA MEDITATION

What: Inspiring, expressive music and movement to completely let go and relax, followed by 20 minutes' silence, lying down or sitting.

When: Saturdays, 4-5pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall.

Details: Facebook Inner Light Yoga, ph 022 622 1711. $5 or koha.

FLORAL ART

What: Wanganui Floral Art Group.

When: 1st Tuesday of the month.

Where: Riverside Christian Church Hall, Mathieson St.

Details: Shirley 927 6713 or 027 2368046.

HAKEKE ST COMMUNITY CENTRE AND LIBRARY EVENTS

Monday: 10am Kids' Storytime; 11am Book Explorers' Club (last Monday of the Month).

Tuesday: 9.30am Mahjong and Cards.

Wednesday: 9.30am Eastside Craft Group; 5-6pm Conversational Spanish.

Thursday: 10.30-11.30am Creative Writing Group; 3-4pm Gentle Yoga with Inner Light.

Friday: 10am Silly Story Sing-A-Long; 11am-midday Mums and Bubs Group (every second Friday).

Starting on Monday, April 13 is Art Connection — An art group for people of all abilities.

KOWHAINUI DAY PROGRAMME

What: Kowhainui Home day programme for elders to socialise and participate in activities.

When: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am-3pm. Morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea provided

Where: Enliven's Kowhainui Home, 88 Virginia Rd, Otamatea (participants can be picked up and taken home)

Details: Please call 06 349 1400 or visit www.enlivencentral.org.nz

LYRIC SINGERS

What: Mixed voice choir

When: Thursdays 7.30-9.15pm (Rehearsals)

Where: St Andrew's Church Hall, Glasgow St

Details: New members welcome. Phone Joanna Love 06 345 9073.

MISSION WITHOUT BORDERS

What: Operation Cover Up, the knitting arm of Mission Without Borders, knitting for needy folk overseas.

When: Last Monday of month, 1.30pm.

Where: Salvation Army Church, 4 Indus St.

Inquiries: Kathrene 344 3398.

PETRE 60s UP

What: Speakers and/or entertainment. Activities include meals out, games afternoons, occasional trips.

When: Third Wednesday of every month, 2pm.

Where: St Andrews Church Hall, Glasgow St.

Details: Come along and join a friendly group. Enquiries Jean 345 7187 or Jenny 348 2409.

RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-3.30pm.

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 459 9448, Lynne 021 205 5991.

SLIMMERS SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 to join; $2 weekly.

Enquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

TRADITIONAL YOGA

What: All levels welcome to this breath-based, heart-centred style.

When: Monday, Thursday, Saturday 9am. Tuesday 6pm. Meditation Friday 6pm.

Where: Harrison St Community Hall, cnr Harrison and Liverpool sts.

Details: Inner Light Yoga 022 622 1711 and on Facebook

WHANGANUI GUIDED WALKING TOURS

What: Learn about Whanganui's history through its buildings, monuments, people and stories.

When: Scheduled tours leave the i-Site at 10am and 2pm Saturday and Sunday. For other times ring the i-Site for a booking 349 0508.

Details: $10 per person.

WHANGANUI RIVER MARKETS

What: This large riverside event includes both the River Traders and Farmers Markets

When: 8.30am-1pm every Saturday all year round.

Where: Downtown Whanganui Riverbank

WOMEN'S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS FELLOWSHIP

What: Meets in a different cafe every week for encouragement, support and laughter.

Details: Jill 021 115 2243

YOGA AND PILATES WITH EDDY

Wednesday: 6am Move! 9.30am Classic Pilates, 7pm Vinyasa Flow.

Thursday: 6am Move! 9.30am Vinyasa Flow, 7pm Classic Pilates.

Friday: 9.30am Yoga Slow.

Saturday: 9.30am Classic Pilates, 1pm Vinyasa Flow, 4pm Restorative Yoga.

Sunday: 9.30am Vinyasa Flow, 1pm Classic Pilates, 4pm Yin Yoga.

Where: 54A Moana St.

Details: Just turn up or check Yoga with Eddy Facebook page

YOGA CLASSES

What: Yoga in a warm, carpeted room with friendly people. Beginners and drop-ins welcome.

When: Mondays and Wednesdays from 5.30pm-6.45pm.

Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St.

Details: $10 per class. Contact: Kathy — email kgreensides@hotmail.com