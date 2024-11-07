Advertisement
Whanganui’s weekend weather: Warm temperatures and lingering showers forecast

Eva de Jong
Warm weather is expected in Whanganui this weekend with showers likely on Saturday evening. Photo / NZME

A few showers and warm temperatures are expected heading into Whanganui’s weekend, with an especially warm Saturday.

A front moving up the South Island will bring some rain to Whanganui.

MetService meteorologist Gerard Bellam said warm temperatures on Friday morning would lead into a sunny, clear evening.

The weather will come to the party for the long-anticipated opening of the Sarjeant Gallery on Saturday.

It will be partly cloudy, but a maximum temperature forecast of 24C means it is expected to be a warm day.

Rain is forecast to develop on Saturday evening.

“Most of the day should be dry and then that rain will hit after dark.

“I think because the rain is coming through on Saturday night, it won’t feel that different, people will just wake up to a few showers.”

On Sunday, a westerly change is expected with a few lingering showers throughout the day.

The temperature is expected to hit a maximum of 22C with a minimum of 12C.

Bellam said the average temperature for early November was typically about 18C and the forecast temperatures for the weekend were “quite well above average”.

“It’s still above average heading into the working week as well.”

Monday will be mainly fine with some clouds around and westerly winds turning northerly later in the day.

The maximum temperature on Monday is expected to be about 20C.

Tuesday is also expected to be fine and sunny with southerly breezes.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.

