A few showers and warm temperatures are expected heading into Whanganui’s weekend, with an especially warm Saturday.
A front moving up the South Island will bring some rain to Whanganui.
MetService meteorologist Gerard Bellam said warm temperatures on Friday morning would lead into a sunny, clear evening.
The weather will come to the party for the long-anticipated opening of the Sarjeant Gallery on Saturday.
It will be partly cloudy, but a maximum temperature forecast of 24C means it is expected to be a warm day.