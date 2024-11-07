Warm weather is expected in Whanganui this weekend with showers likely on Saturday evening. Photo / NZME

A few showers and warm temperatures are expected heading into Whanganui’s weekend, with an especially warm Saturday.

A front moving up the South Island will bring some rain to Whanganui.

MetService meteorologist Gerard Bellam said warm temperatures on Friday morning would lead into a sunny, clear evening.

The weather will come to the party for the long-anticipated opening of the Sarjeant Gallery on Saturday.

It will be partly cloudy, but a maximum temperature forecast of 24C means it is expected to be a warm day.