Training For You employment co-ordinator Bailey Rangi (left) and tutor Rachel Smith. Photo / Karen Hughes

Whanganui education provider Training For You has launched a computer basics training programme, aimed at helping workers deal with the increasing presence of technology in the workplace.

Tutor Rachel Smith said the course content would appeal to employers who had staff that "needed to upskill".

"These days, businesses need staff with the confidence and skills to operate independently in a digital environment," Smith said.

The course, which is fees-free, is designed for people who are already employed but need to increase their knowledge of the software and digital devices that are becoming essential to their roles.

Smith said the course was about "future-proofing your skills".