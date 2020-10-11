Website of the Year

Whanganui's Sophie Toyne, 10, wins top country music award again

As well as singing and playing guitar, Sophie Toyne is also turning her talents to piano and banjo. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui singer Sophie Toyne, 10, has won 'Junior Entertainer of the Year' at the 41st New Zealand Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year Awards, for the second year in a row.

Guest singers at

