Rudd said he understood that other lines of council funding were “for more social things”.
“I don’t want to take money from that. Social needs are important.”
Through its community contracts programme, the council partners with organisations providing services in community health, safety and wellbeing.
Its public arts fund is for “artists to deliver innovative and exciting public art for Whanganui”, and the Community Creative Scheme, a partnership between the council and Creative NZ, provides funding for materials, venue or equipment hire, promotion and publicity, and staff and administrative costs for short-term projects.
Rudd said the museum was funded by sales of his works, donations and his pension, and a couple of volunteers helped when they could.
“It’s not enough to pay a wage and I need staffing, even minimal staffing.
“There is a lot to be responsible for and there are processes I go through every morning and evening to make sure everything is right.
“I don’t think people realise what goes into running a museum. It’s a nationally significant museum, as well.”
Quartz’s collection had grown from 400 pieces to about 4600 – “the biggest and best collection in New Zealand”.
“There is something for everyone here but I don’t have funding for advertising.”
Rudd said he would now have time to visit friends and family, something he did not usually do.
“I’m 76 and I’m getting towards the end of what I’ve got. You have to accept that.”
He said he would try to accommodate requests to view the collection if available.
They can be made by calling (06) 348 5555.
