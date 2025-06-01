“The ratepayer is paying quite enough for the arts community, and I think Mr Rudd will have to look elsewhere.”

Deputy Mayor Helen Craig supported granting the funding.

“Very occasionally, you get a really unique individual who contributes a huge amount to the community, like Henry Sarjeant did 100 years ago,” Craig said.

“Rick Rudd is that individual.”

Councillor Jenny Duncan said Rudd should not be penalised for the “extraordinary over-investment” the council had made in the Sarjeant.

“We do run the risk of just losing it if something happens to Rick.

“He is desperately calling out for help and support.”

Councillor Rob Vinsen said there would be "a PR disaster" if the funding was approved. Photo / NZME

Speaking to the Chronicle this week, Rudd said he was upset by the council’s decision.

“It would have changed my life and kept this place going longer, and I’m not sure how much longer I can keep going.

“I’ve given 10 years of fulltime work to Whanganui.

“Plus, there’s all my own money that’s gone into it. I can’t give any more.”

Councillors voted 9 to 3, with one abstention, to decline the request and refer it to the Community Arts Fund.

In favour of declining the funding were Mayor Andrew Tripe and councillors Charlie Anderson, Philippa Baker-Hogan, Glenda Brown, Josh Chandulal-Mackay, Ross Fallen, Charlotte Melser, Peter Oskam and Rob Vinsen.

Deputy Mayor Helen Craig and councillors Jenny Duncan and Kate Joblin voted against the motion. Councillor Michael Law abstained.

Melser said she appreciated the work and dedication that had gone into the museum, but it was not “on the ratepayer to make an annual contribution towards it”.

She said the museum should refer to contestable council grant funding rather than having a line item in the Annual Plan.

Rudd said contestable funding did not give certainty, especially when it came to hiring new people.

He was working towards hiring a professional fundraiser, but it would take time to get results, he said.

“It could be almost a year before I know if anything is coming.

“I shall always be a part of [the museum], but it needs to start the phase of being self-sufficient and learning to live without me.

“That’s got a lot harder.”

Council officers recommended declining Rudd’s request.

A report said the council already contributed significantly to the arts sector and wanted to keep rates increases as low as possible.

There will be an average rate increase of 2.2% in Whanganui for 2025-26.

