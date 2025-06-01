Councillor Jenny Duncan said Rudd should not be penalised for the “extraordinary over-investment” the council had made in the Sarjeant.
“We do run the risk of just losing it if something happens to Rick.
“He is desperately calling out for help and support.”
Speaking to the Chronicle this week, Rudd said he was upset by the council’s decision.
“It would have changed my life and kept this place going longer, and I’m not sure how much longer I can keep going.
“I’ve given 10 years of fulltime work to Whanganui.
“Plus, there’s all my own money that’s gone into it. I can’t give any more.”
Councillors voted 9 to 3, with one abstention, to decline the request and refer it to the Community Arts Fund.
In favour of declining the funding were Mayor Andrew Tripe and councillors Charlie Anderson, Philippa Baker-Hogan, Glenda Brown, Josh Chandulal-Mackay, Ross Fallen, Charlotte Melser, Peter Oskam and Rob Vinsen.
“I shall always be a part of [the museum], but it needs to start the phase of being self-sufficient and learning to live without me.
“That’s got a lot harder.”
Council officers recommended declining Rudd’s request.
A report said the council already contributed significantly to the arts sector and wanted to keep rates increases as low as possible.
There will be an average rate increase of 2.2% in Whanganui for 2025-26.
Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present, his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.