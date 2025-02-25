When Maseyk approached Dowse and Sarjeant, both galleries were equally enthusiastic about his proposal.

“Jugs in paintings is a subject matter that wouldn’t usually be a strong premise for a show, but Paul’s concept completely changed that,” Donson said.

“It activates paintings that sometimes get overlooked and, in this case, it brings together some really lively and stellar works. It was our job to try [to] track down the original works so that we could bring the paintings and their ceramic doppelgangers together for the exhibition.”

The exhibition also brought together two galleries of a similar size, and Dowse curators who had previously worked with Donson at the Sarjeant – initially Sian van Dyk, succeeded by Mitchell-Anyon.

Donson said partnering with the Dowse was ideal as both organisations played an important role in their communities and in their commitment to ceramics.

“Co-curating is always a fun process and there was a lovely institutional synergy. The Dowse has been known for its commitment to ceramics, but the Sarjeant has had an equally strong commitment to the work of ceramic artists, like Ann Verdcourt, Ross Mitchell-Anyon, Rick Rudd, Andrea du Chatenier, to name a few.”

Jugs are now less of an everyday item than vases; however, Maseyk said he found them more interesting to make. The various handles and spouts posed more of a challenge and, to add interest and value, he made some of them outsized, with the tallest about a metre high.

Two jugs from paintings by Edith Collier are among his favourites: “The black jug with a beautiful curly pink handle is fantastic. It looks exactly like the original, and a lovely green jug with a small handle on top.” Two painted by Bill Hammond sport comical noses and mouths.

Paul Maseyk’s Collection and Collector (after Bill Hammond), 2023, clay, slip, glaze.

Maseyk made the jugs with wood-fired clay, a mixture of terracotta, stoneware and other clays. Before firing in his wood kiln, he decorates the raw clay pots with coloured slips (liquid clays), throwing in baking soda or salt that covers the jug with a thin glaze that creates a light sheen.

Based in New Plymouth, Maseyk has also lived in Whanganui, where ceramicist Ross Mitchell-Anyon was an important mentor and friend.

“Ross was a huge influence on my life. He had such character and personality. It all just poured out into his pottery, into everything he made on the wheel,” Maseyk said.

Maseyk completed a Diploma of Ceramic Design and Production at Whanganui’s Polytechnic in 1997 and has since been awarded the Archie Bray Foundation of Ceramic Arts residency in Montana, US, and the Medalta International Artist Residency in Alberta, Canada.

Jugs In New Zealand Painting replaces the popular Edith Collier exhibition in the heritage building. It runs from March 1 to June 22.

Join Paul Maseyk with curators Greg Donson and Milly Mitchell-Anyon at Te Whare o Rehua Sarjeant Gallery for a tour of the exhibition Jugs in New Zealand Painting on Sunday, March 2, at 11am. Free, all welcome. Bookings not required.