Whanganui's old kerbside rubbish stickers no longer valid

Neville Morris is angry that rubbish bag stickers he paid for were not honoured at Whanganui's Midtown Transfer Station. Photo / Bevan Conley

[140121WCBRCTic02.JPG] Neville Morris is angry that rubbish bag stickers he paid for had no value at Whanganui's Midtown Transfer Station. Photo / Bevan Conley Laurel Stowell laurel.stowell@whanganuichronicle.co.nz

Whanganui resident Neville Morris is frustrated the kerbside rubbish bag stickers he has purchased no longer hold value.

The Waste Management stickers were sold in shops and supermarkets until December 31, after which the company ceased kerbside rubbish bag collection - something it first announced back in July.

He took two bags of rubbish with the kerbside stickers to Whanganui's Midtown Transfer Station, which is also owned by Waste Management, earlier this month but it would not accept the stickers.

"Four or five people that I have spoken to still have three or more of these stickers. I would like to know how many people in Whanganui still have them," he said.

A Waste Management spokeswoman said its communication about the change had been sufficient.

"Waste Management believes our communication over a period of six months was more than sufficient to inform 20,000 homes in Whanganui of the change at the end of December," the spokeswoman said.

"Once again, we are sorry that Mr Morris did not see this in your paper or hear about the change otherwise," she said.

A Commerce Commission spokesperson said not honouring the stickers after December 31 did not breach the Fair Trading Act.