Rob McMillan has claimed 113 Wellington district titles in his 56-year career. Photo / Bevan Conley

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

The Marangai Archery Club welcomed scores of first-timers to its latest open day, and club president Rob McMillan says things have started to take off in 2022.

McMillan, a 56-year veteran, said there were 37 active members on the books, with a further 20 learning the tricks of the trade every Sunday.

Timing and calmness were key to the sport, he said.

"You've got to relax and trust your training," McMillan said.

"Archery is more of a long-term thing. You don't get good overnight, it's all about patience."

The club was founded nine years ago and was initially run from McMillan's rural property.

It has been based at the Kaierau rugby grounds since 2017.

A new committee was selected in January.

Kaierau had been "absolutely brilliant", McMillan said.

"There was a paddock with long grass right up to the top of the fence.

"We asked if they could cut it down so we could have a look. They did, and we have been there ever since.

"We now have a full range that is registered with Archery New Zealand and World Archery."

The club and range, which was set up with all the equipment, catered for people of all ages and abilities, McMillan said.

"Our youngest is 8 and our oldest is 75.

"We can do anything, from school groups right through to work dos and birthday parties."

Distances to shoot vary, depending on competence and experience.

In World Archery competitions, seniors shoot at a distance of 90m, and at the Olympics competitors shoot at 50m but with a half-size target face.

Marangai members can shoot up to 90m.

Club member Sasha Laugesen takes aim during a weekday shoot. Photo / Supplied

"There are two or three of us that go out and do 70m, then we'll have five that might shoot 50m," McMillan said.

"The newbies would be on 10m.

"We don't just chuck everybody out at long range and hope for the best."

McMillan said they could go all the way down to a 5m range if needed, for younger children and those with special needs.

A former Australasian indoor champion and a 29-time New Zealand champion, he has won 113 Wellington district titles and went unbeaten for 10 years.

While having "another crack at the top level" is on his to-do list, coaching up-and-comers was also important.

"Rangitīkei College kids are coming through twice a week and Brunswick School are joining next term.

"A lot of new people are shooting on a Sunday, which is great. We are also looking at setting up inter-business and inter-school competitions."

The next step is to find an indoor range.

The club previously used the Kaitoke Hall before it was demolished in 2019.

"If we can find something that's about 22m long and 12 to 15m wide, that would be amazing," McMillan said.