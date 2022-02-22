Te Rito opened in June last year. Photo / File

Te Rito opened in June last year. Photo / File

Whanganui's main Covid-19 vaccination centre, Te Rito, is moving to the corner of Wicksteed and Watt Sts.

The final clinic day at the current Victoria Avenue site will be Thursday, February 24.

The new location at 133 Wicksteed St will open the following day at 9am.

Previously, it housed the offices of the Ministry of Social Development.

Te Rito has administered a growing number of vaccinations in recent weeks, with more than 200 doses completed daily.

Te Rito will continue to operate as normal, offering the Pfizer vaccine (12+ years), the Tamariki Pfizer vaccine (5-11 years) and the AstraZeneca vaccine (18+ years).

It remains open to everyone.

You can walk in or book an appointment by calling 0800 28 29 26.