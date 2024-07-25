The latest Future Champions Trust recipients at a presentation with trustees and sponsors (back row, from left) trustees Stuart Kelly, Ron Cheatley, Tania King; recipient Lucas Munn; sponsor Hayden Gibson; recipients Jake Newton and William Herd; (front row) trustee Philippa Baker-Hogan; recipients Jayde Bell, Symone Belton, Michaela Ross; sponsor Sarah Gibson; Merekānara Ponga (representing recipient Ngarongokaumoana Ponga who is overseas).

The latest Future Champions Trust recipients at a presentation with trustees and sponsors (back row, from left) trustees Stuart Kelly, Ron Cheatley, Tania King; recipient Lucas Munn; sponsor Hayden Gibson; recipients Jake Newton and William Herd; (front row) trustee Philippa Baker-Hogan; recipients Jayde Bell, Symone Belton, Michaela Ross; sponsor Sarah Gibson; Merekānara Ponga (representing recipient Ngarongokaumoana Ponga who is overseas).

Seven young Whanganui athletes heading to international competitions have received a financial boost.

Athletes competing in coastal rowing, darts, highland dancing, judo, roller hockey and softball were awarded grants in the second round of applications to the Mitre 10 Mega Whanganui Future Champions Trust (FCT) for 2024. A total of $6750 was distributed.

The trust aims to give Whanganui people and businesses an opportunity to support talented sporting youth with a hand-up to reach their full potential at international level.

“For many young athletes, participation at the age-group level is self-funded and often involves significant expenses which typically fall on the athletes and their parents to cover,” trust representative Philippa Baker-Hogan said.

“It is an incredibly rewarding experience to be able to give funding to help these hard-working young people to achieve their sporting goals. It is especially poignant as we are about to cheer on our NZ team at the 2024 Paris Olympics which includes previous FCT recipients such as kayaker Max Brown and rower Jackie Gowler.”