Whanganui Mayor Hamish McDouall with multicultural council president Pushpa Prasad and Kaumatua Gavin Brooks at the plan launch. Photo / Bevan Conley

As Whanganui has grown in terms of population and cultural diversity, a group dedicated to helping newcomers feel at home has also been growing.

The Multicultural Council of Rangitīkei-Whanganui has been offering friendship and support to new arrivals for almost two decades, and this week they launched a new three-year strategic plan in the Whanganui District Council chamber.

Mayor Hamish McDouall welcomed the group to the council chamber and referred to the series of stained glass windows in the room - The Whanganui Story – Ngā Kōrero Hītori o te Hapori - as a pictorial reminder of many migrations to the region over centuries.

"It has always been a place where people can come and join the river valley," he said.

Whanganui's cultural diversity was to be celebrated while always recognising tangata whenua as the first settlers, McDouall said, and he thanked the Multicultural Council for their work in supporting the diversity of the district.

Multicultural Council President, Pushpa Prasad, said the group had grown stronger since the Covid-19 pandemic began, and she thanked the dedicated volunteers who put in extra time and effort during the past two years.

She said support from the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) Community Capability and Resilience Fund had enabled the Multicultural Council to consult with the community and deliver a strategic plan.

The group had also been supported by NZ Lotteries Commission, Office of Ethnic Communities, J R McKenzie Trust, Whanganui District Council and Whanganui Community Foundation.

Prasad, who was awarded a Queen's Service Medal for her services to the community in the Queen's Birthday Honours this year, said the Multicultural Council started on a very small scale in 1999 when she and her husband Vijeshwar wanted to offer support to other migrants.

"We were both working full-time and we organised activities for evenings and weekends," she said.

"Now we have a fantastic team of dedicated volunteers who work really hard to organise activities and events and provide individual support. I particularly want to acknowledge our coordinator Robin Williamson, who has done a brilliant job in leading the strategy project, and Teena Lawrence, who supported her."

The Multicultural Council became an incorporated society in 2003 and a registered charity in 2008.

Prasad said the objectives for the next three years were to continue to promote unity and equality, and build nurturing relationships and sustainability while working collaboratively with local iwi, other support organisations and the wider community.

The next community event on the calendar is the Multicultural Feast and Festival scheduled for August 27. To register interest as a performer or food vendor email info@wanganuimulticultural.co.nz or call (06) 343 1031.