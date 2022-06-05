Pushpa Prasad is the president of the Multicultural Council of Rangitikei/Whanganui. Photo / File

Whanganui's Pushpa Prasad has been awarded the Queen's Service Medal for services to the community, something she said was "a great honour".

"I'm a bit overwhelmed. I've still got butterflies in my stomach," she said.

Prasad formed the Multicultural Indian Society in 1999, aiming to organise cultural events to engage youth to participate and promote the use of their mother tongue.

She was also a YMCA tutor between 1995 and 2014, mentoring youth and providing assistance with personal development.

The society, now called the Multicultural Council of Rangitikei/Whanganui, has branched out to several regions including Wellington, Palmerston North, Hamilton and Auckland.

Prasad said her main aim was to help people "hang onto their mother tongue as much as possible".

"It's the happiness on people's faces when they achieve what they want, and seeing young children being able to celebrate their own traditional customs and culture.

"If one loses their language and identity, they don't know who they are.

As a migrant myself, I know how hard it is to maintain that."

The society provides services such as English classes, career guidance, education, driving lessons and support for first-time mothers.

She has held several roles with the Whanganui branch including as secretary and vice-president. She has been the president since 2018, when she took over from her husband, Vijeshwar Prasad.

As well as being a founding member and current treasurer and secretary of Satsang Ramayan Mandali Central, Prasad is also the secretary of Multicultural New Zealand Women's Wing, a position she has held since 2010.

Prasad said the Multicultural Society still had a lot of work to do.

"We've got the Matariki celebration coming up, and after that, there's the Festival of Cultures and feast.

"We will continue to look at opportunities to work with the community who need help. "Covid-19 isn't going away, so there are still a lot of people who are struggling. We try and do as many hours as possible."