A person has appeared before Whanganui Youth Court on charges related to the burglary of a Gonville service station.
The youth appeared on two charges of burglary and three charges of unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.
The burglary occurred at the Gull service station on Heads Rd at around 4am on October 31.
The owner of the station Brad Mooney estimated around $15,000 worth of damage was caused in the incident.
He said the perpetrators drove from the Carlton Ave side of the station through its front doors, knocking out a concrete bollard in the process.
They then stole $50 from the register and fled in the car according to Mooney, while police said a number of items were taken in the incident.
The young person was remanded from court on bail.