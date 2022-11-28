Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui youth appears in court on charges related to the burglary of Gonville service station

Finn Williams
By
Quick Read
A person appeared in Whanganui Youth Court on charges related to the robbery of a Gull service station in Gonville, Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

A person appeared in Whanganui Youth Court on charges related to the robbery of a Gull service station in Gonville, Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

A person has appeared before Whanganui Youth Court on charges related to the burglary of a Gonville service station.

The youth appeared on two charges of burglary and three charges of unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

The burglary occurred at the Gull service station on Heads Rd at around 4am on October 31.

The owner of the station Brad Mooney estimated around $15,000 worth of damage was caused in the incident.

He said the perpetrators drove from the Carlton Ave side of the station through its front doors, knocking out a concrete bollard in the process.

They then stole $50 from the register and fled in the car according to Mooney, while police said a number of items were taken in the incident.

The young person was remanded from court on bail.


Latest from Whanganui Chronicle