A person appeared in Whanganui Youth Court on charges related to the robbery of a Gull service station in Gonville, Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

A person has appeared before Whanganui Youth Court on charges related to the burglary of a Gonville service station.

The youth appeared on two charges of burglary and three charges of unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

The burglary occurred at the Gull service station on Heads Rd at around 4am on October 31.

The owner of the station Brad Mooney estimated around $15,000 worth of damage was caused in the incident.

He said the perpetrators drove from the Carlton Ave side of the station through its front doors, knocking out a concrete bollard in the process.

They then stole $50 from the register and fled in the car according to Mooney, while police said a number of items were taken in the incident.

The young person was remanded from court on bail.



