Last month, nearly 10,000 Woolworths supermarket workers voted for the strike action, with First Union saying a report showed Woolworths’ wages had fallen behind Costco and some Foodstuffs sites around the country.

Hearfield said the workers offered good service and took pride in their jobs but that was not reflected in their pay.

“We [First Union] are part of the bargaining team that helps echo their voices but it’s falling on deaf ears.

“That’s why, nationally, these workers have taken a stand and said ‘We are going to make you listen to us’.”

Negotiations had been ongoing for 13 days and would resume on Wednesday and Thursday, Hearfield said.

Whanganui stores still carry the Countdown branding, with the company spending $400 million on rebranding back to Woolworths and refurbishing stores.

As of June 20, 70 of the 185 New Zealand stores had been rebranded.

In a statement, a Woolworths spokesperson said the company had brought a strong offer to the table in its discussions with First Union, including a wage rate increase for the store team between 6.8% and 10.1% over two years.

Since 2022, Woolworths had improved sick leave benefits, increased bereavement leave, increased primary caregiver leave to 12 full weeks of paid leave and introduced secondary caregiver leave of four weeks, the spokesperson said.

“Additionally, we’re under way with a $45 million investment in making our stores safer including team safety cameras in all stores, trolley locks, fog cannons and double-entry gates.

“We’re also looking at bringing in duress alarms for those working in isolated areas.”

Hearfield said Woolworths’ offer did not “come close to what workers need to survive”.

“A lot of people live week to week and don’t have the luxury of having a bank account they can fall back on.

“They pick up extra shifts and do everything they can to help. They are an asset and want to be seen as such.”

