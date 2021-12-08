Voyager 2021 media awards
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui woman awarded for work with Outward Bound

3 minutes to read
Marg Robinson has been going "above and beyond" to support the Outward Bound Trust of New Zealand for 35 years. Photo / Bevan Conley

Laurel Stowell
By:

Laurel Stowell

A Whanganui woman who was in the first intake of girls at Outward Bound has been given an award for her 35 years of service as a volunteer and supporter.

Marg Robinson was given The

