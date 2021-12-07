Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Mahi Kaupapa Week reaps rich rewards for Whanganui City College students

3 minutes to read
Whanganui City College students Maria Latele, Shayan Andrews and Mack O'Hagan at the school's community garden. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui City College students Maria Latele, Shayan Andrews and Mack O'Hagan at the school's community garden. Photo / Bevan Conley

Liz Wylie
By:

Liz Wylie is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle

Whether hip hop dancing at Majestic Square, digging garden beds and planting or helping out at Bushy Park Tarapuruhi, some Whanganui teenagers have done themselves proud.

Whanganui City College (WCC) students have been participating in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.