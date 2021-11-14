Whanganui win Lochore Cup final

Whanganui beat North Otago in Lochore Cup final. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Whanganui have beaten North Otago 22-16 in the Lochore Cup final played in heavy rain and wind at Cooks Gardens on Sunday afternoon.

North Otago took the lead through a penalty but a series of four consecutive penalties back the other way from Ethan Robinson meant the home team led 12-3 into half time.

The wind was up to 35km/h at times and Whanganui's Ethan Robinson kicked with the wind at his back in the first half, causing headaches for North Otago's backs who struggled to get hold of the high ball.

After the break Whanganui had to defend against the wind and North Otago soon pegged them back with another penalty taking the score to 12-6.

Then the first try of the game came just before 50 minutes as North Otago's Levi Emery kicked and chased down the ball to score and complete a move his team started from a turnover in their own half.

Alekesio Vakarorogo scored after a good team move from the home side. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Abel Magalogo converted to put North Otago ahead 12-13.

At about 57 minutes Hayden Todd kicked a penalty from the halfway line to put North Otago four points to the good.

Then the match turned as a late shoulder charge from Todd led to him being sin-binned for 10 minutes before Whanganui winger Alekesio Vakarorogo scored after a good team move from the home side.

Straight off the bench Semi Vodosese scored from the back of the scrum. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Straight off the bench Semi Vodosese then scored from the back of the scrum to push Whanganui's lead out to 22-16.

That was how it finished as the home team held out sustained pressure to claim their second Lochore Cup title.